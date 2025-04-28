REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,376. The company has a market cap of $421.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $9.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.95%.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.
