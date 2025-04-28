iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 374,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 351,508 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $31.04.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,826,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

