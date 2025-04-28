Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – April 28th

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group, Pool, VICI Properties, Despegar.com, and Gaming and Leisure Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.07. 1,072,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,683. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.23.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,792. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $58.45. 1,131,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $290.27. 209,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,838. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.98. 1,725,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,352. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $19.42. 2,746,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,011. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

GLPI traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,891. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

