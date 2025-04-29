Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

