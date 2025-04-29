Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.72.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.