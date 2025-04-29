Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.3 %

CCL opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 113,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.