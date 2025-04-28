Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 26,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $30,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.