Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

