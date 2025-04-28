Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

