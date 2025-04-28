CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.73.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.