DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.53 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

