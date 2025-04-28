DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.53 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
