Best Restaurant Stocks To Consider – April 27th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group, Booking, and McDonald's are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,038,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336,884. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.27. 2,734,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $396.35 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 26,657,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,469,142. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,395,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,273,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,838.44. The stock had a trading volume of 189,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,611. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,652.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,796.23.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.60. 2,282,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.78. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

