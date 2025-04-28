Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 28.4% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was up 28.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Approximately 5,273,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,759,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

