Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5384 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 240.1% increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

