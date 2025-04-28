Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Intel Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

