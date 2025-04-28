CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,892. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $536.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CION Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
