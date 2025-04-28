Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 530,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTOC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Armlogi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armlogi during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Armlogi in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Armlogi in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Get Armlogi alerts:

Armlogi Price Performance

Shares of Armlogi stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,897. Armlogi has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

About Armlogi

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.