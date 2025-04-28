Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

AMWD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $58.38. 12,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.31. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

