Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 476.50 ($6.45). Approximately 323,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 732,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($6.33).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £588.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

