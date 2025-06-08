OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

