Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

