OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.