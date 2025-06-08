Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $366,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

