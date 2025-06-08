JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 15.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.