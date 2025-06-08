OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 105,301 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Western Union were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 480,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.