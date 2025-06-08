Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onefund LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,443 shares of company stock worth $12,692,195 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

