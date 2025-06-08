SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

IBM stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $270.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

