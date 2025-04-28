Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

