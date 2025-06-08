Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after purchasing an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

