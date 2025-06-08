Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.03. 2,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIRDF

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.8%

About Bird Construction

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.