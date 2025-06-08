CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

