OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOE opened at $162.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.