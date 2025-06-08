Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $26.42. 116,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 192,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.