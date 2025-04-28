G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $25.31. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 49,578 shares traded.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
