Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.76.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.19. 284,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares in the company, valued at $40,431,815.19. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

