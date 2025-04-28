California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of T opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

