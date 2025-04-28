Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – April 27th

Booking, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Keurig Dr Pepper, Carnival Co. &, Sysco, and Las Vegas Sands are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,838.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,611. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,652.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,796.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.20. 1,989,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,864. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $275.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.40. 9,610,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 14,845,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187,178. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Read More