First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

