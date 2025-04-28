Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.76 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 84,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$385,539.70. Also, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Insiders have bought a total of 223,384 shares of company stock valued at $900,589 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.