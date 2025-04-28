Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the March 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

