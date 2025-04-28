Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Drops By 73.0%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.