Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,287. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

