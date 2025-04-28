California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $184,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,243,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

