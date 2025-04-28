Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Drops By 75.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.02. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,565. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Just Announced Intentions to Buyback Near 10% of Shares
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Industry Behemoths Are Rewarding Investors With Dividend Bumps
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- The Bear Market Has Only Just Started – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.