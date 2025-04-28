Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Drops By 75.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.02. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,565. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 55,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

