Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Laser Master International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Laser Master International Company Profile

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

