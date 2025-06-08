Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

