Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) traded down 7% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Kainos Group Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

