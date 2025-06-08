Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Kainos Group Trading Down 7.0%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
