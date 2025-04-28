iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $380,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $559.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $558.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

