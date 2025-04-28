Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Cranswick stock remained flat at C$63.99 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.99. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$63.99 and a 1-year high of C$66.55.

Get Cranswick alerts:

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.