Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cranswick Stock Performance
Cranswick stock remained flat at C$63.99 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.99. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$63.99 and a 1-year high of C$66.55.
About Cranswick
