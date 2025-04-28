Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCMXY remained flat at $20.05 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.14.

Bank of Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5408 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Communications’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.09%. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

