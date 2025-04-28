Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Charles Schwab worth $1,164,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,482 shares of company stock worth $40,288,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.96 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

